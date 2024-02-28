Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

