abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:AUSC)

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON AUSC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439 ($5.57). 48,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,969. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458.50 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,026.74 and a beta of 1.01.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Company Profile

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

