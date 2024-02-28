abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:AUSC)

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON AUSC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439 ($5.57). 48,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,969. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458.50 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,026.74 and a beta of 1.01.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.