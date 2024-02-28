Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Down to $82.80

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.80, but opened at $81.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 21,352 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

