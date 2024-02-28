Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Aaron’s Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 327,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 625.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.76.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

