Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 345,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAN

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.