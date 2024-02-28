Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Aaron’s Price Performance
Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 345,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Aaron’s Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.
View Our Latest Analysis on AAN
Insider Transactions at Aaron’s
In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.