AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

