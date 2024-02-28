AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AAC Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
