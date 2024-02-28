5,292 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $566.17 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

