4,139,369 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,139,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,049,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after buying an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 192,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

