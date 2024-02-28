3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 30,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.92. 1,027,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,348. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

