3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.27. 3D Systems shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,996,667 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $539.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,594 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,953 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 544,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

