33,000 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,372 shares of company stock worth $11,559,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,667. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

