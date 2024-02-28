2,700 Shares in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,790,000.
Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance
SEMI stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.84.
Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Profile
The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.
