2,616 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

