2,616 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.