2,339 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

