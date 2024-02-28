167,636 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Bought by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. HashiCorp makes up approximately 4.7% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned about 0.09% of HashiCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

HCP stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 1,939,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,864 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

