1,235 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 5,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $413.15 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $414.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.