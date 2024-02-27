Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,676. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $750,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,870 shares of company stock worth $5,870,915 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

