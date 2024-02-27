Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. 14,773,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,870 shares of company stock worth $5,870,915. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.