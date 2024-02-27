Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6248 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 7,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,262. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

