Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03), with a volume of 134273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Zenith Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zenith Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.