ZClassic Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $820,547.48 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018577 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

