Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 262,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 136,568 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

