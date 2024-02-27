XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.97 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $107.97 million and $2.06 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,508.15 or 0.99517731 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00186592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00788481 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,041,054.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

