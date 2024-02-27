Xperi (XPER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPER opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $507.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 774,461 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

