XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. XPeng has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in XPeng by 355.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

