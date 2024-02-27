Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 120,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 611,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

