Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.41.

WDAY traded down $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.56. 3,166,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.83. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.96, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

