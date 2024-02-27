Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.60 (LON:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
WDS traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,566 ($19.86). 82,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,627.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,742.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.36 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02).
