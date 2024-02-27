Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.60 (LON:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WDS traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,566 ($19.86). 82,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,627.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,742.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.36 and a beta of 0.75. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.02).

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

