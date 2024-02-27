Wilmington plc (WIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wilmington Price Performance
Wilmington stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.76) on Tuesday. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,704.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 418 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
About Wilmington
Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.
