William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

