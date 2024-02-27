WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.5 %

WYY stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.