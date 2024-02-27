WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (WHFCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of WHFCL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12.

