WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $24.86 million and $689,717.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00130109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

