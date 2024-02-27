Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.96.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $155,697. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.