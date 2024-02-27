Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

