Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 96.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

