Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after purchasing an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

