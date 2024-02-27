Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frontdoor by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after buying an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

