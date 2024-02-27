Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.85.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

