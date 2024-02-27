Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 28,537 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.