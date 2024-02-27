Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,950 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $51,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

