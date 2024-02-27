Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 92,521 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,521 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.44% of Bio-Techne worth $47,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.