Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 1,145,780 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 5,090.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.78% of AZEK worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Up 0.2 %

AZEK stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.