Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 587,183 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

