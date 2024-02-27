Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $44.94 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 493,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,939,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 236.9% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

