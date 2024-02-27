Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $50 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

