Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $31.56 Million Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,642 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.20% of Veradigm worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 370.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 722,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 568,828 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Veradigm Price Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

