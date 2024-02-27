Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.17% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

