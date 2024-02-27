Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 339,467 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 339,467 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE ST opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

