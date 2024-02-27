Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 18,803 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $38,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

